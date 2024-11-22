First EU Launch For ReoPro, In UK

Eli Lilly has launched its therapeutic monoclonal antibody, ReoPro (abciximab), in the UK as an adjunct to heparin in the treatment of acute ischemic complications in patients undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). This is the third launch for the product, after the USA and Sweden.

ReoPro was originally developed by Centocor, and is an antibody directed against the platelet glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor, which blocks binding to fibrinogen and hence platelet aggregation. The results of the published EPIC study (Marketletters passim), showed that within 30 days of PTCA, patients treated with ReoPro had a 35% reduction in acute ischemic complications (death, myocardial infarction or need for urgent intervention for recurrent ischemia) compared to the placebo group. A similar advantage was maintained at six months (23% lower incidence). The EPIC results formed the basis for the submission dossier for ReoPro.

The data sheet notes that the antibody should be administered to high-risk angioplasty patients along with heparin and aspirin. It is recommended to be given as an intravenous bolus 10 minutes prior to PTCA, immediately followed by a continuous 12-hour infusion.