First-ever psoriasis legislation introduced in US Congress; calls for more research

The first ever comprehensive psoriasis legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives - just as the National Psoriasis Foundation was preparing to head to Washington DC, for its fourth-annual Capitol Hill Day, scheduled for February 25-26, by Representatives David Wu (Democrat, Oregon) and Jim Gerlach (Republican, Pennsylvania).
The legislation was spearheaded by the National Psoriasis Foundation, which has been advocating for greater federal investment in psoriasis, on behalf of as many as 7.5 million Americans living with the disease, according to the National Institutes of Health's figures.
"I believe it's important to recognize the pain caused by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and we have put forward this legislation to make treatments more accessible and find a cure for those living with these diseases," said Rep Wu, lead author of the bill and congressman in Portland, Oregon, where the Psoriasis Foundation is headquartered. "It is my hope that this bill will serve the needs of those afflicted and the community that supports them," he added.
