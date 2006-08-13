First global GERD definition published

A consensus group of the world's leading experts in gastroenterology has published the first globally-developed definition of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The framework, published in the August issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology, is intended to provide a universal international platform for this common disease, aiming to support patient diagnosis and disease management, especially in primary care practice.

The consensus group, comprising 43 experts from 18 countries, developed an evidence-based definition of GERD, stating that this disease is "a condition which develops when the reflux of stomach contents causes troublesome symptoms and/or complications."

The group's chairman, Nimish Vakil, a professor of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, USA, said that the lack of a globally-accepted definition of GERD has led to increasing confusion over its symptoms, resulting in both over- and under-diagnosis.