First Launch For Naratriptan

Glaxo Wellcome's new migraine drug Naramig (naratriptan) has beenlaunched in its first market, the UK. The 5-HT1 agonist comes in packs of six 2.5mg tablets at a National Health Service price of L24 ($39). One 2.5mg tablet will treat "the vast majority of attacks," according to GW.
The company has priced Naramig exactly in line with Zeneca's Zomig (zolmitriptan), which was launched in the UK last month (Marketletter April 14). Both new drugs are expected to make headway against the first drug in this class, GW's Imigran (sumatriptan), which made sales of $539 million in 1996.
Both naratriptan and zolmitriptan are longer-acting and associated with a lower incidence of headache recurrence than sumatriptan, and also boast fewer side effects (Marketletter March 17). There seems to be little to differentiate the two new drugs, so their relative success will depend on the outcome of the expected marketing battle. Either way, analysts are predicting healthy sales, at around $500 million for naratriptan and $350 million for zolmitriptan by 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze