First Launch Of Merck's Losartan Combination

Merck & Co's combination antihypertensive, based on its just-approved angiotensin II antagonist losartan, has now been approved and launched in the USA. The product, called Hyzaar, combines losartan, the active ingredient of the company's Cozaar product, with low-dose hydrochlorothiazide diuretic.
Hyzaar achieves a 50% more potent hypotensive effect at its starting dose than Cozaar, according to Merck. The drug is available in a tablet combining 50mg losartan with 12.5mg hydrochlorothiazide.
The drug is not intended as a first-line therapy; rather, Merck envisages that prescribers will reserve its use for the proportion of patients who are not adequately controlled on Cozaar therapy. The drug was launched on May 10 and will be priced at the same level as Cozaar (88 cents per 50mg tablet).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze