First Launch Of Merck's Losartan Combination

Merck & Co's combination antihypertensive, based on its just-approved angiotensin II antagonist losartan, has now been approved and launched in the USA. The product, called Hyzaar, combines losartan, the active ingredient of the company's Cozaar product, with low-dose hydrochlorothiazide diuretic.

Hyzaar achieves a 50% more potent hypotensive effect at its starting dose than Cozaar, according to Merck. The drug is available in a tablet combining 50mg losartan with 12.5mg hydrochlorothiazide.

The drug is not intended as a first-line therapy; rather, Merck envisages that prescribers will reserve its use for the proportion of patients who are not adequately controlled on Cozaar therapy. The drug was launched on May 10 and will be priced at the same level as Cozaar (88 cents per 50mg tablet).