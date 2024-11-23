First Launch Of P&U's Omacor

Pharmacia & Upjohn's new lipid-lowering drug Omacor (highly-purified omega-3 ethyl ester concentrate) has been introduced onto the market in Norway for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. This is the first launch of the product. It is already approved in France, and P&U intends to launch the drug in other major markets such as Germany, Spain, Holland, the UK, Scandinavia and Austria when approvals are granted.
The rationale for Omacor is based on the observation that consumption of omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, can have a triglyceride-lowering effect. Until now a therapeutic dose could only be achieved by eating large quantities of unrefined fish oil. With Omacor, a concentrated mixture of docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid in capsule form, patients need to take just four capsules a day.
The promise of Omacor was discussed last November at the XII International Symposium on Drugs Affecting Lipid Metabolism in Houston, Texas, USA. Presentations at this meeting revealed that Omacor treatment can achieve a significant fall in triglyceride levels while producing a significant increase in protective high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze