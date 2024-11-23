First Launch Of Pierre Fabre's Ixel

Pierre Fabre has launched its antidepressant Ixel (milnacipran), thecompany's second original prescription product to reach the market, in France, its first world market. The serotonin and noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor was approved there earlier this year (Marketletter February 17), and has also been registered in Portugal.

After pricing negotiations with the authorities were concluded, the company said that milnacipran will cost 180.30 French francs ($30.50) for 56 x 50mg capsules, or four weeks' supply. The recommended dose is 50mg twice daily. France will act as the reference member state for approval throughout the European Union. Milnacipran offers good tolerablity with an efficacy in severe depression which appears to top that of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.