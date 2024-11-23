First Launch Of Zeneca's Zomig In The UK

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has launched Zomig (zolmitriptan; formerly311C90), an oral treatment for acute migraine with or without aura, in the UK, its first market. This follows product approval last month (Marketletter March 17).

Zomig is a dual action 5HT1B/1D receptor agonist which has demonstrated both peripheral and central activity in the brain during preclinical trials. It has also been found to act within the central brain stem at the trigeminal nucleus - a region thought to be the site of the "pain generator" in the brain, says the company. The recommended dose for Zomig is 2.5mg per attack, although Zeneca does say that this can be increased to 5mg in patients who have a suboptimal response to 2.5mg.

Zomig will compete with Glaxo Wellcome's Imigran (sumatriptan), the market leader. Sales of Imigran last year were $539 million in a $1.2 billion market. The average wholesale price of Imigran is L29.70 ($48.34) for 6 x 50mg tablets, or L24.00 for 3 x 100mg tablets, with a recommended dose of 100mg per attack.