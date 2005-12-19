First patients enrolled in Teva's ADAGIO study

Israeli drugmaker Teva says that patient recruitment has begun in a landmark study that will evaluate whether its drug Agilect/Azilect (rasagiline) can attenuate Parkinson's disease.

The ADAGIO study is expected to enroll up to 1,100 patients across 135 centers in 14 countries and is the first that will investigate whether a drug can slow the progression of the neurodegenerative disorder.