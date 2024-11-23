First Ph III Data With Searle's Celecoxib

GD Searle, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monsanto, has presented earlydata from two Phase III trials of its selective cyclo-oxygenase-2 inhibitor, celecoxib, for the treatment of arthritis pain.

Celecoxib is among the leaders in a series of new anti-inflammatory agents which selectively inhibit COX-2, the enzyme associated with inflammation, while having no effect on COX-1, the enzyme involved in the gastrointestinal side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

One 12-week Phase III study involved 1,004 patients with flare-ups of osteoarthritis of the knee. Patients received either placebo, naproxen 500mg bid, or one of three doses of celecoxib (50mg, 100mg or 200mg bid).