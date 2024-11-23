Speaking at the 19th Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology in Lisbon, Portugal, Chris Jordan, head of gastrointestinal science at Glaxo, reported on the company's new neurokinin antagonist, CP-99,994, which is under consideration as a follow-up candidate antiemetic to ondansetron.
Dr Jordan said that ondansetron and other 5-HT3 drugs do not offer adequate control of cisplatin-induced delayed emesis. One possible approach to alleviate this problem, said Dr Jordan, is through the use of a neurokinin antagonist, of which CP-99,994 is the company's lead candidate.
The drug shows good efficacy in control of emesis in the ferret model induced by cisplatin, cyclophosphamide and radiation, and against emetogens against which 5-HT3 receptor antagonists are only partially effective, such as morphine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze