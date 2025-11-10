Fisons' new management

- Following Fisons' takeover by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Paddy Linaker, chairman of Fisons, has resigned, though he retains his seat on the Fisons' board, and is replaced by chairman of R-PR Robert Cawthorn. In addition, Tim Rothwell, executive vice president of R-PR, becomes deputy chairman and chief executive of Fisons, replacing Stuart Wallis who remains on the board for the short term but is thought to be talking to other companies. Other R-PR management appointments to the Fisons board include: Sylvain Visconti, senior vice president; Tim Allington, vice president for UK and Ireland; and Richard Colquhoun, UK finance director.
