Five signposts for drug pricing in the USA and Europe

The USA-based Cutting Edge Information, a business intelligence firm has published a report on drug pricing in the USA and Europe, which the authors summarize in a five-point format.

Signpost 1: arm pricing departments with industry leading budgets - top companies support their global, USA and Europe affiliate-level pricing department with budgets large enough to support pricing analysis during each stage of product development;

Signpost 2: assign adequate pricing staff to brands at each development stage, based on projected sales levels and innovator status - Cutting Edge Information found that strategic pricing head counts assigned to individual products varied significantly across the various stages of drug R&D;