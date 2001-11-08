Five US drugmakers settle mislabeling charges

Five US drugmakers - Perrigo, A&S Pharmaceutical, Leiner HealthProducts, LNK International and Pharmaceutical Formulations - have settled Federal Trade Commission charges that they labeled products "Made in the USA," when in fact they contained imported ingredients constituting most of their costs.

To be labeled thus, products must be of all or virtually all domestic manufacture, but the FTC said these products' high level and nature of foreign content exceeded "any reasonable expectation." The settlement permits the firms to label products "Processed in the United States with Foreign Ingredients," where appropriate.