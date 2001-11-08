Five US drugmakers settle mislabeling charges

Five US drugmakers - Perrigo, A&S Pharmaceutical, Leiner HealthProducts, LNK International and Pharmaceutical Formulations - have settled Federal Trade Commission charges that they labeled products "Made in the USA," when in fact they contained imported ingredients constituting most of their costs.
To be labeled thus, products must be of all or virtually all domestic manufacture, but the FTC said these products' high level and nature of foreign content exceeded "any reasonable expectation." The settlement permits the firms to label products "Processed in the United States with Foreign Ingredients," where appropriate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze