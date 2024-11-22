Five-Year IFN-1b Data In MS Published

Five-year follow-up data on the use of Schering AG's interferon beta-1b product Betaseron have now been published in the journal Neurology (1995; 45: 1277-1825), and these indicate that the beneficial effects of the drug in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis are sustained over four to five years, extending the three-year data published previously.
The new data reveals that patients on high dose interferon beta-1b show continued reductions in MS exacerbation rates (a decrease of roughly 30% over the five-year period compared to placebo), as well as a significant sustained reduction in lesion load, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging. The placebo group showed an increase in lesion burden by about 30%.
Decrease In Disability Progression In addition, note the authors of the study, a statistically-significant correlation was found between MRI lesion area and disability over the course of the study, and this means that interferon beta-1b may therefore limit long-term progression of disability in MS patients. The trial was not designed to measure such a response, but an analysis of collated EDSS (Expanded Disability Status Scale) data showed a non-significant trend towards a reduction of disease progression.
