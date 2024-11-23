Flamel's Aspirin Cuts GI Damage; New Data

Flamel Technologies SA of France has reported new clinical data whichshow that its microencapsulated aspirin product Asacard causes significantly less gastrointestinal damage than conventional coated aspirin. The company is developing its product for cardiovascular applications, in which patients are often on aspirin therapy for life.
70% fewer gastric lesions were seen in patients on Asacard 325mg compared to those on the same dose of coated aspirin (1.57 per patient versus 5.48 measured by endoscopy; p<0.001). Asacard is more tolerable because it inhibits thromboxane B2 while sparing prostacyclin, notes Flamel.
Flamel licenses Asacard to Searle in most European countries, and notes that the product is under registration in the UK. It is also in Phase I trials in the USA.
