Florida Senate panel backs generics

In the US state of Florida, the Senate Appropriations Committee hasvoted 14-7 to approve legislation which would allow generic substitution for some brand-name medicines, including DuPont's Coumadin (warfarin sodium), which are currently exempted from state legislation which requires pharmacists to offer generics unless a doctor specifically orders against it (Marketletters passim).
Committee chairman Senator Jim Home attempted to amend the bill to require doctors to specify whether they want the patient to receive a generic or the brand-name drug, but the vote was tied and the amendment was not approved.
The battle in Florida's state legislature over lifting the exemption has been going on for the last three years, and the Senate Health, Aging and Long-Term Care Committee approved the legislation, SB 342, earlier this year (Marketletter March 5).
