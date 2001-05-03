Florida Senate votes to allow generics

The US state of Florida's Senate has voted by 31 votes to nine in favorof permitting generic substitution for a number of brand-name prescription drugs which are currently exempt from state legislation requiring pharmacists to offer generics unless a doctor specifically orders against it.
The Senate Apppriations Committee had previously backed the legislation, HB69 (Marketletter May 7), and the House of Representatives approved it by a vote of 106 to 12 on April 10. The measure will now go to the state's governor for his signature.
One of the branded drugs for which generic substitution will now be permitted is DuPont's Coumadin (warfarin sodium). Barr Laboratories, which produces a generic version of this product, estimates that the legislation could immediately save Florida residents $15.20 million a year.
