Florida Supreme Court to review stem cell law

The Florida, USA, Attorney General and newly-elected Republican Governor-elect Charlie Crist have asked the state's Supreme Court to review a proposed constitutional amendment that would require Florida to spend $200.0 million over 10 years on embryonic stem-cell research.
Floridans for Stem Cell Research and Cures, the campaigning organization which has been collecting petition signatures to force a referendum in 2008, is reported to have obtained 10% more than the 600,000 signatures necessary for the popular ballot procedure.
If the Florida Supreme Court rules that the proposal covers one issue and is "accurate and clear," it is expected to approve that the measure appears on ballot papers in two years, on the day of the 2008 presidential election, where it could become a major local issue.
