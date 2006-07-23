Friday 22 November 2024

Forest Lab's 1st-qtr net revenues leap 15%

23 July 2006

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories says that net revenues for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2006, increased 15% to $816.3 million on the year-ago period. Net revenues were comprised of net sales, which were up 12% to $758,768,000 from $674.7 million. Net income, however, was down 7.4% at $200.6 million, with diluted earnings per share flat at $0.62. Excluding the $36.4 million one-time tax reversal from the year-ago period and the stock option expense in the current quarter, net income in the reported three months increased 15%, the company noted.

Sales in the quarter included $507.0 million from Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate), the firm's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of depression and anxiety in adults, an increase of 10% from the year-ago period. Namenda (memantine), its N-methyl-D-aspartate-receptor antagonist for the treatment of moderate and severe Alzheimer's disease, recorded sales of $151.1 million during the quarter, growth of 32% from last year. Also included in net revenues was "other income" of $57.6 million, which comprises $41.7 million in earnings contribution from Forests' Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil) co-promotion agreement, an increase of 72%. The remaining component of other income was principally interest, it said.

SG&A includes $60M for LAS34273 rights

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze