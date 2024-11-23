Forest Labs Completes Alzheimer Drug Trials

Forest Laboratories has completed its Phase III clinical trials with Synapton (sustained-release physostigmine), an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The six-month, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial significantly demonstrated the efficacy of Synapton, using both the ADAS-Cog and the CIBIC plus measures of primary clinical end-points, said Howard Soloman, president of Forest Laboratories.

He added that the company hopes to file a New Drug Application for Synapton by the end of its fiscal year.