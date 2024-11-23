Forest Labs' Metamorphosis Is Long-Term Safeguard

Forest Laboratories is turning itself from a generic company into a brand-name firm, which analysts feel will hurt its near-term earnings but could safeguard its future growth. Forest's share prices sold off after the company blamed generic competition for fiscal year 1997 earnings that would be "significantly below" those of fiscal 1996.
Even though the hit this year is harder than expected, analysts said Forest could start to see the fruits of its transition by fourth-quarter fiscal 1997, adding that the company was guiding them towards forecasts in a range of about $1.80-$1.90 per share for fiscal 1997. Forest earned $2.22 per share in fiscal 1996.
In a statement, Forest president Howard Solomon cited the "erosion" of its generic drug business and generic competition for its Lorcet 10 pain reliever. "There was a lot more competition to its generic products than everyone had anticipated," noted Merrill Lynch analyst Jennifer LaVin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze