Forest licenses US marketing rights to Merz compound

Forest Laboratories has acquired US marketing and development rights toa glutamate NMDA receptor antagonist, neramexane, originated by German firm Merz+Co. Neramexane will be investigated in Phase II studies for a broad range of possible indications. This is the second product in this class that Forest has licensed from Merz after memantine, a drug which is marketed for Alzheimer's disease in Germany. Forest is developing it in the USA for AD and neuropathic pain (Marketletter July 10, 2000), and the firm said it expects to file a New Drug Application for the AD indication for memantine this fiscal year.