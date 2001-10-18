Forest's dexloxiglumide more effective than placebo

Forest Laboratories' selective and reversible cholecystokinin receptorantagonist, dexloxiglumide, has been shown in a Phase II clinical trial to be superior to placebo in the treatment of constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome in females, according to an abstract submitted for the annual meeting of the American College of Gastroenterology, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, on October 22-24.

Results show that the response rate of IBS patients treated with dexloxiglumide was 40%, compared to 22% of those given placebo, and Forest says that it expects to begin a Phase III trial for the drug later this month.