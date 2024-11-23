Former Exec To Sue Chiroscience

Nowell Stebbing, who is currently steering the flotation of UK pharmaceutical company Cambrio (see page 4), is taking legal action against his former company Chiroscience.
He is alleging that he was wrongfully dismissed, according to the Financial Times. Mr Stebbing is also claiming damages for the wrongful removal of share options worth L3.5-L5.5 million ($5.4-$8.5 million).
Mr Stebbing suffered ill health after he joined Chiroscience from Zeneca in 1993, and agreed to become deputy chairman, handing over the post of chief executive to John Padfield, who joined the company from Glaxo in 1994, according to the FT report.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze