Friday 22 November 2024

Former HHS Secretary Thompson calls for shakeup of US Medicaid program

13 August 2006

Former US Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson has released a comprehensive plan to revamp the nation's health insurance program for the poor, urging that the federal government takes increased responsibility for planning, delivering and paying for services to the elderly, especially long-term care services, while the US states take on greater responsibility for caring for those aged under 65.

By realigning responsibility to the federal government, the states can focus on providing care to the other segments of the Medicaid population, including pregnant women, children and the disabled. Further, the realignment enables the federal government to provide services to the population they know best.

Mr Thompson, who over the past several months has convened summits nationwide with Medicaid experts, health advocates and government leaders, proposes these major changes in Medicaid Makeover: Four Challenges and Potential Solutions on the Road to Reform. He discussed his plan in an address to the National Governors Association's annual meeting in Charleston this month.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze