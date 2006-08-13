Former HHS Secretary Thompson calls for shakeup of US Medicaid program

Former US Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson has released a comprehensive plan to revamp the nation's health insurance program for the poor, urging that the federal government takes increased responsibility for planning, delivering and paying for services to the elderly, especially long-term care services, while the US states take on greater responsibility for caring for those aged under 65.

By realigning responsibility to the federal government, the states can focus on providing care to the other segments of the Medicaid population, including pregnant women, children and the disabled. Further, the realignment enables the federal government to provide services to the population they know best.

Mr Thompson, who over the past several months has convened summits nationwide with Medicaid experts, health advocates and government leaders, proposes these major changes in Medicaid Makeover: Four Challenges and Potential Solutions on the Road to Reform. He discussed his plan in an address to the National Governors Association's annual meeting in Charleston this month.