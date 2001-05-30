Friday 22 November 2024

Forthcoming courses and conferences

30 May 2001

- Management Forum's Summer School will deal with Working through drugdevelopment, in Guildford, UK, on July 23-27. Other meetings: - Medical aspects of drug safety, September 20-21; - Excipients - an update, September 27-28; and - The National Institute for Clinical Excellence, September 28. For more details, phone: +44 (0)1483 570099; fax: +44 (0)1483 536424; e-mail: info@management-forum.co.uk; web site: www.management-forum.co.uk.

- Preparing for European Union enlargement will be discussed at a meeting to be held in London, UK, on August 29-30. For details, contact Vision in Business, phone: +44 (0)20 7256 5188; fax: +44 (0)20 7256 5768; web site: www.visioninbusiness.com;

- The annual regulatory affairs symposium of the British Institute of Regulatory Affairs will be held in York, UK, on September 9-11. BIRA is also holding An introduction to biotechnology on September 16-18 at the University of Warwick, and a Training Day: regulatory aspects of safety in London on September 28. For further information and to book, contact BIRA, phone: +44 (0)20 7538 9502; fax: +44 (0)20 7515 7836; e-mail: bira@bira.org.uk. And the European Society of Regulatory Affairs will be holding An introduction to European regulatory affairs in Brussels, Belgium, on October 7-10. For details, contact ESRA, phone: +44 (0)20 7515 7673, fax the BIRA number above, e-mail: esra@esra.org or visit www.esra.org;

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze