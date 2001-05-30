Forthcoming courses and conferences

- Management Forum's Summer School will deal with Working through drugdevelopment, in Guildford, UK, on July 23-27. Other meetings: - Medical aspects of drug safety, September 20-21; - Excipients - an update, September 27-28; and - The National Institute for Clinical Excellence, September 28. For more details, phone: +44 (0)1483 570099; fax: +44 (0)1483 536424; e-mail: info@management-forum.co.uk; web site: www.management-forum.co.uk.
- Preparing for European Union enlargement will be discussed at a meeting to be held in London, UK, on August 29-30. For details, contact Vision in Business, phone: +44 (0)20 7256 5188; fax: +44 (0)20 7256 5768; web site: www.visioninbusiness.com;
- The annual regulatory affairs symposium of the British Institute of Regulatory Affairs will be held in York, UK, on September 9-11. BIRA is also holding An introduction to biotechnology on September 16-18 at the University of Warwick, and a Training Day: regulatory aspects of safety in London on September 28. For further information and to book, contact BIRA, phone: +44 (0)20 7538 9502; fax: +44 (0)20 7515 7836; e-mail: bira@bira.org.uk. And the European Society of Regulatory Affairs will be holding An introduction to European regulatory affairs in Brussels, Belgium, on October 7-10. For details, contact ESRA, phone: +44 (0)20 7515 7673, fax the BIRA number above, e-mail: esra@esra.org or visit www.esra.org;
