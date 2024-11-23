Forthcoming US Meetings

The Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence and Research Group's (formerly IPMRG) fall education workshop will be held at lambertville Station, new jersey on November 14-16.

At this year's workshop, which is entitled Forecasting Product performance For A Global Marketplace, participants will be introduced to several forecasting packages and asked to provide multi-country forecasts for an in-line product based on increasingly complex scenarios.

The meeting is open to marketing research/business intelligence, marketing, product and strategic planning practitioners who are now employed by a pharmaceutical company. For more information, contact Anne Reardon, IPMRG Secretary. phone: 908 781 0965; fax: 908 781 0973.