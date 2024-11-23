Fournier, Allelix in R&D Link-Up

France's Fournier Group has agreed to collaborate with Allelix Bio-pharmaceuticals of Canada on a project aimed at developing new therapies for atherosclerosis. Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.
The new project will make use of Allelix' Transcription Targeting Therapeutics technology and Fournier's experience in the hypercholesterolemia area with its lipid-lowering agent Lipidil (fenofibrate), in the design of new drugs for the condition. "It is believed that increased cholesterol levels, which cause atheroma, are linked to the activity of recently identified genes," said Fournier. The two companies will focus their efforts on the design of therapeutics which affect the metabolism of lipids through altering the regulation of these target genes.
