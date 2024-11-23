Fournier's Sales Advance 8.2% In 1996

The independent French pharmaceutical company Fournier achieved growthin sales in 1996 of 8.2% to 3.2 billion French francs ($552.3 million). Its director general, Bernard Majoie, told journalists in Paris that turnover in France stagnated during the year at just over 2 billion francs, while international sales grew 26.6% to 1.2 billion francs.

Mr Majoie told the Marketletter that he expects the difficulties in the domestic market to continue, with sales of prescription drugs in the first quarter of 1997 declining 10%, as the firm's older products face competition. International sales advanced 20%.

He added that the firm is focusing on the further internationalization of its business and is looking for international partners, particularly in the USA and in Japan, where Fournier hopes to launch its lipid- lowerer, Lipanthyl (fenofibrate). In Europe, Fournier is aiming to achieve a 1% share in key markets.