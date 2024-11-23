Fournier's Sales Advance 8.2% In 1996

The independent French pharmaceutical company Fournier achieved growthin sales in 1996 of 8.2% to 3.2 billion French francs ($552.3 million). Its director general, Bernard Majoie, told journalists in Paris that turnover in France stagnated during the year at just over 2 billion francs, while international sales grew 26.6% to 1.2 billion francs.
Mr Majoie told the Marketletter that he expects the difficulties in the domestic market to continue, with sales of prescription drugs in the first quarter of 1997 declining 10%, as the firm's older products face competition. International sales advanced 20%.
He added that the firm is focusing on the further internationalization of its business and is looking for international partners, particularly in the USA and in Japan, where Fournier hopes to launch its lipid- lowerer, Lipanthyl (fenofibrate). In Europe, Fournier is aiming to achieve a 1% share in key markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze