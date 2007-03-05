Fox Chase and CRT in drug discovery accord

Cancer Research Technology Inc, the US subsidiary of the like named UK group, and Fox Chase Cancer Center of the USA have initiated an oncology-focused drug discovery collaboration.
This program focuses on the development of small-molecule inhibitors of an undisclosed kinase. The collaboration builds on a series of validated hit compounds possessing relevant cell-based activity, identified by leading Fox Chase research scientists. Hit to lead studies to optimize potency and drug-like characteristics of the compounds will be performed in CRT's development laboratories located in London, UK. Novel small-molecule inhibitors generated by CRT's medicinal chemists will be characterized in specialized secondary biological assays at Fox Chase.
Larry Steranka, managing director of CRT Inc, said that "this is the first US-academic relationship to be announced by CRT Inc. and builds on the existing relationships established by CRT Ltd." Frances Galvin, Assistant Director, Business Development of Fox Chase said, "Our relationship with CRT Inc. is essential to bringing these inhibitors from the hits to leads. They have been excellent to work with and I encourage other US academic institutions to consider partnering with them."
