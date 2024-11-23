Fracture Rate Halved With Fosamax

For the first time, a nonhormonal postmenopausal osteoporosismedication, Merck & Co's Fosamax (alendronate), has been shown to cut the rate of nonspinal fractures by nearly half within a 12-month period.

The study of 1,908 postmenopausal women with osteoporosis was originally designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of Fosamax in increasing bone mineral density. During data analysis, however, it was found that Fosamax-treated patients had 47% fewer nonspinal fractures than patients receiving placebo.

Prevents Fractures In Non-Osteoporotic Women Furthermore, a 4,432-patient study conducted by the University College at San Francisco found that Fosamax is also the first non-hormonal drug to reduce the risk of a first spinal fracture in women. All the women had low bone mineral density at the start of the four-year trial, but only a third were defined as having osteoporosis.