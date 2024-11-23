Fragmin Licensed For Unstable CAD

Pharmacia & Upjohn's low-molecular weight heparin product Fragmin(dalteparin sodium) is now licensed in the UK for the management of patients with unstable coronary artery disease. This is the first country to approve the new indication.
The recommended dosage of Fragmin for CAD is 120 IU/kg, given by subcutaneous injection every 12 hours over five to eight days. The data sheet recommends concomitant therapy with low-dose aspirin. The maximum recommended dose is 10,000 IU in 12 hours.
The new indication for Fragmin is based on the results of the FRISC and FRIC studies (Marketletters passim). Also ongoing is FRISC II, which is looking at longer-term outcomes when using Fragmin in unstable CAD.
