FRANCE LOWERS ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE PRICES

The French authorities have lowered the prices of two oral contraceptive brands, Trinordiol (levonorgestrel/ ethinylestradiol) and Microval (levonorgestrel). Both are made by Wyeth and are newly reimbursable, and prices have been fixed lower than in earlier lists.
The two products were removed from reimbursement in 1990, but they are used by over 70% of the 4 million French women who take oral contraceptives. The new prices, according to the Official Journal, are 10 francs for a set of Microval, down from 23.30 francs, and 49.00 france for three sets of Trinordiol, down from 55.80 francs.
