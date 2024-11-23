France Moves Towards Gentech Legal Framework

The French Senate has now adopted a series of amendments regulating research, development, production and the use of products based on genetic and cellular engineering techniques in the pharmaceutical industry. The text of the amendments brings these products into the framework of legislation covering pharmaceutical products, and will be examined in detail by the National Assembly and a mixed commission in May, before being regarded as definitive.

The move came on the initiative of a member of parliament, Claude Huriet, at a time when clinical trials of these products are increasing rapidly - an estimated 140 worldwide at the end of 1995, of which 110 were in the USA and 12 in France.

The Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, along with Transgene and Genset in France, is investing considerable sums in R&D in this sector, with R-PR's Gencell division alone accounting for an annual investment of 600 million francs ($116.9 million).