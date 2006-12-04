France's LEEM finances graduate researchers

France's drug industry trade association (LEEM) has announced the launch of its 2007 summer post-graduate university, which will provide six research grants in the area of identifying or validating diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers. In addition, a new scholarship will be awarded for the study of rare diseases.

Information about the program, which is managed by the LEEM Recherche, a joint-body of research facilities from the public sector, the drug industry and biotechnology firms, can be accessed on-line at: www.leem-recherche.org.