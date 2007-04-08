France's LEEM launches election blog

The French drug industry trade association (LEEM) has launched a web log or "blog," to encourage voters to participate in the group's debate on the future of health care, as part of the run-up to the presidential elections.

By the end of March, the web site www.2007prioritesante.com had received about 3,000 visits and from the comments, the LEEM says that three major themes are emerging: the importance of ensuring funding for R&D which rewards innovation; the construction of ambitious national programs to give France "resources proportionate with its health goals;" and allowing the speedy access of new products to patients.

The LEEM said that the blog will continue to operate in the weeks preceding the election of the new President to replace Jacques Chirac. In the meantime, the drug industry body is hosting a public debate with representatives of most of the leading candidates on April 4, at the Maison de la Mutualite in Paris, which, in addition to being the headquaters of the non-profit insurers federation, is a conference center often used for major political party events. About 500 people are expected to attend the event.