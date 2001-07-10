France's Meristem postpones IPO

Meristem, a French biotechnology firm based in Clermont-Ferrand, haspostponed its previously-announced inital public offering of 2.3 million shares on the Nouveau Marche in Paris (Marketletter June 25). The firm blamed "the steady worsening of market conditions" for the postponement, but said it will start the process again as soon as things improve, as investor interest in the IPO was positive.
Meristem was hoping to raise 54 million euros ($45.8 million), much of which would have been used to help fund Phase II trials of a gastric lipase being developed by the company.
