Fred Baker first to set new standards"

Underlining its position as a supplier of culture media to thepharmaceutical industry, Fred Baker Scientific says it is the first European company to be certified to the Pharmaceutical Suppliers Code of Practice.

Established by the Pharmaceutical Quality Group of the Institute of Quality Assurance, the new code, in conjunction with ISO 9001, governs the principles of Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Laboratory Practices for suppliers of raw materials to the pharmaceutical industry, "ensuring that products and methodologies conform to the same stringent standards of GMP and GLP that apply throughout the drug manufacturing process," Fred Baker concludes.