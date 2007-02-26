Free Rx drugs in Wales despite ABPI opposition

National Health Service prescription charges, a patient payment on each item regardless of quantity, are to be abolished in the principality of Wales from April this year. The move, which contrasts with a L6.65 ($12.95) fee in the rest of the UK, follows years of price freezes and a gradual reduction in the charge in Wales since 1998.

Health Minister for Wales, Brian Gibbons, explained that "the main reason for providing free prescriptions was to ensure people are not put off getting medication they need due to cost."

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's Welsh division (ABPI Cymru Wales) has expressed opposition to the proposal, arguing that it could lead to overconsumption, uncontrollable increase in demand and waste as drugs are overstocked. Richard Greville, the ABPI Wales' spokesman, said: "our concern is that a further squeeze on the medicines budget may reduce access to the range of treatments, especially in innovative medicines available to patients in Wales."