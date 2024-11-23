Freedox Future In Head Injury Looks Uncertain

Pharmacia & Upjohn has decided not to pursue a head injury indication for its lazaroid drug Freedox (tirilazad mesylate) following disappointing results in two Phase III studies. However, the firm says it remains committed to finding new indications for the drug (Freedox is already approved in 11 countries for subarrachnoid hemorrhage).
The two studies, conducted in North America and Europe/Australia, did not show a consistent treatment effect for Freedox but confirmed the safety of the drug at the doses tested. P&U executive Goran Ando said that they might consider further trials of Freedox in head injury, if ongoing trials in subarrachnoid hemorrhage and ischemic stroke are positive.
