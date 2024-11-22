Friday 22 November 2024

French Consumers And Drug Prices

6 November 1995

The reduction of drug reimbursement levels in France means that consumers are literally confronted with the price, according to Jacques Vilain, director of TEV Consultants, which, with the pharmacy journal Le Moniteur, found this to be one of the major trends in a survey they undertook of pharmacy consumers.

The poll concluded that it is now "inconceivable" for a French consumer to buy a drug product without being aware of its price. It also found a number of evolving trends, with consumers seeking more autonomy and the choice between several alternative products, although 71% of those polled remained generally satisfied with the user information provided.

Dissatisfaction focused on the lack of sufficient information on prices. mr Vilain said it had been made clear that it was up to pharmacists to convince customers through "advice and competence" that the price was fair. Also, customers wanted to be able to consult information about prospective drug purchases on the spot.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze