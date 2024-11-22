French Consumers And Drug Prices

The reduction of drug reimbursement levels in France means that consumers are literally confronted with the price, according to Jacques Vilain, director of TEV Consultants, which, with the pharmacy journal Le Moniteur, found this to be one of the major trends in a survey they undertook of pharmacy consumers.

The poll concluded that it is now "inconceivable" for a French consumer to buy a drug product without being aware of its price. It also found a number of evolving trends, with consumers seeking more autonomy and the choice between several alternative products, although 71% of those polled remained generally satisfied with the user information provided.

Dissatisfaction focused on the lack of sufficient information on prices. mr Vilain said it had been made clear that it was up to pharmacists to convince customers through "advice and competence" that the price was fair. Also, customers wanted to be able to consult information about prospective drug purchases on the spot.