French Doctors Fined On Practices/Prescribing

Under the system introduced in France in 1994, which combines mandatorypractice guidelines on procedures and drug prescribing, fines of up to $2,000 can be imposed on doctors who do not comply. So far, 186 doctors have been investigated and 75 have been fined. Writing in the British Medical Journal, Isabelle Durand-Zaleski of the Department of Public Health at the Henri Mondor Hospital in Paris said she had found the rate of increase of spending on medical services has decreased since the system was introduced.