French Doctors Reassured On Reforms

French Premier Edouard Balladur has told doctors that he believes there is a chance of "lasting success" in the control of health spending through the activities of medical practitioners.

Speaking shortly after the publication of the White Paper on the health service (see page 11), whose scenario of possible direct economic regulation of the health service has already drawn protests from doctors, he urged health care professionals to "mobilize" in order to avoid recourse to "excessively restrictive measures." Mr Balladur also said the 1994-95 social security deficit of 105 billion French francs ($19.4 billion) was too high, but that it was not impossible to reach a balance in the general security system by 1997.

Meantime, Social Affairs Minister Simone Weil has asked doctors to prescribe less expensive but equally effective drugs. Since January 1994, efforts to control drug spending have begun to show results, with reimbursable drug spending growth down to 2.8% compared with 6%-7% in the three previous years.