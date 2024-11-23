French Govt Cautious Over Backing For Generics

The French government has decided - despite indications given at the start of 1994 - not to issue any wholesale endorsement of generic drugs, and has said it will not adopt any special measures to favor the generics sector.

The basis for the cautious policy is advice from Georges Dorion, the Social Affairs Inspector-General, in a report to Social Affairs Minister Simone Veil. The report advises against setting up a reimbursement system based on classes of drugs, and urges extreme prudence in relation to generic drug products.

Mr Dorion says the government should not take any action that diverts it from the essential need to act to control pharmaceutical volume. He adds that the problem in France is not drug prices but excessive drug consumption.