French govt endorses Alzheimer Europe call

France's Minister for Social Welfare, the Elderly, the Disabled and the Family, Philippe Bas, has expressed "the full support of the French government to the outlined priorities" of the 16th Alzheimer Europe Conference, held in Paris, France, under the auspices of President Jacques Chirac, according to a statement released by the association.

Mr Bas also thanked Alzheimer groups from across Europe for their "important contribution to the ongoing discussions in France and throughout Europe."

Maurice O'Connell, chairperson of Alzheimer's Europe responded, saying: "my organization is delighted by this clear support of the French government to the political priorities outlined by us." He added: "with the numbers of people with dementia predicted to double or treble by 2050, the time for action is now."