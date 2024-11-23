French Health Deficit Bigger Than Expected

France's social security deficit could reach 46 billion French francs ($9 billion) in 1996, including the health service budget deficit, instead of the "residual" 16 billion francs envisaged and expected by the government.
This has been disclosed in an internal document from a group of administrators from the ACOSS agency. Commonly designated the "social security bank," they have calculated that the deficit will exceed government expectations by 30 billion francs, with the health service budget alone reaching 28 billion francs.
If these figures are even approximately correct, they mean that the Juppe plan to adjust the large hole in the budget is not tough enough.
