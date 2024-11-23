French Health Deficit Forecast Moves Higher

The French health care budget deficit is now expected to reach 32.2 billion French francs ($6.26 billion) in 1996, accounting for a huge share of a total social security deficit of 48.6 billion francs. The forecast comes from the Social Security Accounts Commission (CCSS) and, if accurate, makes nonsense of the modest economies that formed part of the Juppe plan announced in November last year. Medical fees and drug prescription spending has reportedly increased by 7.5% in the first four months of this year.