French health service deficit reduction on target, says Health Minister

French Health Minister Xavier Bertrand has said that, on current trends, the government's aim of reducing the health service deficit to 6.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in 2006 will be achieved. He added that it was "not impossible" to have a pleasant surprise at year-end.

His statement follows figures from the health fund organization, the CNAM, which have prompted the government to believe these will not reach the level of health spending to trigger a warning that would then herald emergency economy measures. Reimbursement spending in the first four months of this year rose 2.9% over the same period of 2005.

GP medicine spend up only 1.4%