French Health Spending Fall Viewed

Lower health expenditure in France in 1994 was due not only to the umbrella agreement on restraint with the medical profession but also to measures taken to withdraw reimbursement, according to the major health fund, the CNAM.
Health spending growth slowed significantly in 1994; the overall increase was only 3.5% against a rise of 5.7% in 1993. Spending growth has, however, picked up again this year, advancing 6.2% in the 12 months to June.
The CNAM says that global reimbursement of medical and dental treatment fees remained stable during 1994. medical fee spending alone advanced only 0.6%, compared with an increase of 3.6% in 1993. Pharmaceutical spending increased only 0.8% in 1994 compared with a rise of 7.5% in 1993, but hospital spending was up 5.7% over 1993 levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze